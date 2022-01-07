378 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 378 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

