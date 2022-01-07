$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.