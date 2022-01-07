$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.99 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

