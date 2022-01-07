45,000 Shares in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

