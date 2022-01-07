4,722 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Purchased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Continental Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. 16,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

