4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.57) Per Share

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of FDMT opened at $19.77 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $358,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 174,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

