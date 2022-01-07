$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of MO opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 111,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

