$50.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $50.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.45 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $217.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.33 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $233.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.21 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

Shares of COST traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,931. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.95. The company has a market cap of $238.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

