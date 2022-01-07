5,500 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $2,716,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

