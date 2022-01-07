568 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,422,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.89.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $637.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.24 and a 200-day moving average of $525.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

