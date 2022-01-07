5,724 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

