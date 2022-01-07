6,316 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

