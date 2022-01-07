63,800 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,449,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 52,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,362,821 shares of company stock worth $123,446,910. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

