$65.97 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $65.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.65 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $260.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $263.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $256.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.82 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.76. 886,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,678. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $251.49. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

