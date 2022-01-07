$665.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $665.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $692.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.