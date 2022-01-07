$665.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $665.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $692.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

