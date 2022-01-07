$67.30 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $67.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $150.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $283.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,708,204. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

