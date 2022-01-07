670 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $439.35 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

