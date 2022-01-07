$866.85 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $866.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $868.60 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,596. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.