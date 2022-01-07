89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 480,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Get 89bio alerts:

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,493. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $265.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.