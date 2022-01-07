8×8, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 8X8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE EGHT opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 17.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in 8X8 by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

