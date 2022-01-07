$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 14,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,227. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44.

In related news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

