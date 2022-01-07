AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 50,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

