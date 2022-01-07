Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $58,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.94. 113,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

