Abcam (LON:ABC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($22.10) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ABC opened at GBX 1,533 ($20.66) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,677.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,523.92. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72). The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 213.61.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

