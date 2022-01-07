AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ABCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,454,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,428,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,554,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

