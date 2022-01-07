Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Todd A. Trapp Sells 1,000 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABMD traded down $17.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.28. 434,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,008. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.57. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.