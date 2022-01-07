Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 10,000 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $4.69 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $288.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

