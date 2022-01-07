Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Shares Up 2.4%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

