Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $377.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.56. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

