Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Accuray accounts for about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 3.74% of Accuray worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accuray by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Accuray by 35.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 3,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,001. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $399.13 million, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $210,435 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

