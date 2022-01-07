ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ACM Research by 761.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $6,072,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

