AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 3,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,967. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.