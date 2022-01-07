Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells $22,459.92 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $22,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

