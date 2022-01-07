Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. Adler Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.90.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

