Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. Adler Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.90.
Adler Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.