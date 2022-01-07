Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.03. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.