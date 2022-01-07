Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading Down 6.6%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 19,469,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 19,528,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.18 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.30.

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

