Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Shares Up 0.5%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 37,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 47,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Merger Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

