Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$127.21 million and a PE ratio of 88.18. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

