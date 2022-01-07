Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,274,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

HTA stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.