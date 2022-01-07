Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $733.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $709.96 and its 200 day moving average is $639.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $412.23 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

