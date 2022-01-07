Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $733.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $709.96 and its 200 day moving average is $639.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $412.23 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

