Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

