Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 392 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

