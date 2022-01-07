Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 23,316 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

OTLY opened at 8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.00. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 7.46 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.43.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

