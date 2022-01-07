Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 565 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

