Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $216.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day moving average of $209.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.27 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

