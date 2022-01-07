Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 144,308 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,308 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 251,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

