Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

