Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. Aflac has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $61.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

