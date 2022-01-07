AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Head-To-Head Survey

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AGNC Investment and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $845.00 million 9.50 -$266.00 million $2.66 5.75 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 126.92% 17.31% 2.10% Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants, who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

